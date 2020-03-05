Sentai Filmworks Licenses After the Rain Anime

2018 series gets home video, digital release in English

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed After the Rain , the television anime adaptation of Jun Mayuzuki 's Koi wa Ameagari no You ni (Love is Like After the Rain ) manga, for home video and digital release.

Sentai Filmworks describes the series:

After the Rain is a story about life's crossroads. There are moments great and small in which circumstance and choices, in equal measure, define a person. Akira Tachibana was once the ace of a track club, but an injury forced her to quell her passion for sports. Masami Kondo, a divorced father, had ambitions of being a writer and now manages a restaurant, where Akira works. It is the intersection of Akira and Masami's seemingly disconnected lives that makes each of them reconsider and redefine everything about themselves.

The 12-episode anime premiered on television in January 2018. The show streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Space Brothers , Mysterious Girlfriend X , Gurazeni , Ace Attorney ) directed the series at Wit Studio . Deko Akao ( First Love Monster , Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) handled the series composition, Yuka Shibata ( Kimi ni Todoke 2nd Season , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) was the character designer and chief animation director, and Ryo Yoshimata ( Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children ) composed the music. CHICO with Honeyworks performed the opening theme song "Nostalgic Rainfall," and Aimer performed the show's ending theme song "Ref:rain."

Mayuzuki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Big Comic Spirits in 2014 and transferred to Weekly Big Comic Spirits in early 2016, where it serialized a new chapter every other week until it ended in March 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final volume in April 2018. The manga has more than 2 million copies in print. Vertical Comics is releasing the series in English.

The manga's live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in May 2018 and earned 120 million yen (about US$1.09 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

Source: Press release