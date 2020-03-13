Fruits Basket 2nd Season Anime Reveals Student Council Character Designs

Anime screens in U.S. on March 30, 31 before premiering in Japan on April 6

The official website for the Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime revealed on Friday two character visuals for characters who will appear in the season. The designs feature student council characters Kakeru Manabe and Machi Kuragi.

Takuya Eguchi as Kakeru Manabe, the free-spirited student council vice president



Ai Kakuma as Machi Kuragi, the extremely disorganized student council treasurer



In Japan, the series will premiere on April 6 at 25:30 on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi , and then it will premiere on April 6 at 26:05 on TV Osaka .

Funimation will stream the English dub of the show. The company will also screen the first three episodes in select theaters in the United States on March 30 (English dub screenings) and March 31 (English-subtitled screenings).

The anime's "1st Season" premiered in Japan in April 2019 and aired for 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired.

The new anime adapts anime Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia! , FLCL Progressive ) is returning to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) is again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is back to designs the characters. Takaya herself serves as executive supervisor.