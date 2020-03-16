Plunderer Anime's 2nd Half Unveils New Visual, Theme Song Artists, April 1 Debut

The official website for the anime of Suu Minazuki 's Plunderer manga revealed a new visual, the theme song artists, and the April 1 premiere date for the anime's second half on Tuesday.

Miku Itō returns to perform the new opening theme song "Kokō no Hikari Lonely dark" (Lofty light, Lonely dark), while Rina Honnizumi , Ari Ozawa , and Shizuka Itou will perform the ending theme song "Reason of Life" as their respective characters. The CD singles for both songs will go on sale on May 27.

The second half of the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV on April 1, on BS11 on April 2, and on AT-X on April 3.

The series' first half premiered on January 8. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The series will run for 24 episodes.

Yen Press has licensed the "heroic action fantasy" manga, and the company describes the story:

It's the year 305 of the Alcian calendar, and the world is controlled by numbers. Every human born is branded with a "Count,” which could mean anything from the number of kilometers walked to the amount of people who have said your food is tasty. And if your Count drops to 0… you'll be sent into the Abyss! After Hina's mother's Count dropped to 0, her last request is for Hina to look for the Legendary Red Baron.

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Oreimo both seasons, Gonna be the Twin-Tail!! ) is directing the anime series at studio Geek Toys ( RErideD ). Masashi Suzuki ( Isuca , Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Minami-ke: Okawari ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yuka Takashina ( Dance with Devils ), Yūki Fukuchi (chief animation director for Bakuon!! ), and Hiroki Fukuda (key animator for I want to eat your pancreas ) are designing the characters. Miku Itō performs the show's opening theme song "Plunderer," and Rina Honnizumi (the voice of Hina) performs the ending theme song "Countless Days."