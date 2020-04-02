Double Decker! Doug & Kirill Manga Ends

4th volume ships on 4/17

Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website and the YanJan! app published the final chapter of Mizuki Sakakibara 's manga adaptation of Sunrise 's Double Decker! Doug & Kirill anime on Monday.

The manga's fourth and final compiled book volume will ship on April 17.

Tiger & Bunny manga artist Sakakibara launched the Double Decker! Doug & Kirill manga in October 2018, only a few hours after the anime's debut, on both the Tonari no Young Jump website and the YanJan! app. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped on October 18.

The Double Decker! Doug & Kirill anime series is "one part" of Sunrise 's "new Tiger & Bunny animation project. The main television anime premiered in Japan in September 2018. Crunchyroll debuted the first two episodes at its Crunchyoll Expo event in September 2018, and streamed the first episode before the television premiere. Funimation streamed an English dub .

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The city state of Lisvalletta. Two suns rise above this city, and the people here live peaceful lives, but in the shadows crime and illegal drugs run rampant. Among them is the dangerous, highly lethal drug "Anthem" which casts a dark shadow over the city. The SEVEN-O Special Crime Investigation Unit specializes in cracking down on Anthem. This unit operates in two man "buddy" teams in what's called the "Double Decker System" to tackle the problem. Doug Billingham is a seasoned investigator, and joining him is Kirill Vrubel, whose abilities are mysterious and unknown.

Joji Furuta ( Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments director, episode director and storyboarder on original Tiger & Bunny series) directed the series at Sunrise . Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls ) was in charge of series production, and Tomohiro Suzuki ( Tiger & Bunny , One Punch Man , ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. ) returned to oversee the series scripts. Manga creator Masakazu Katsura ( Zetman ) returned to design the main characters, and Norihiro Itagaki returnd efrom the Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- and Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning films to handle the animation character design. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! , Death Parade ) composed the music.

The three-episode Double Decker! Doug & Kirill Extra Story anime premiered between February and April 2019.

Source: Tonari no Young Jump