Brave10 Manga Gets Special Serialization

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kairi Shimotsuki will launch a new "special serialization" of the Brave10 manga that will launch in the magazine's next issue in May. The new special serialization is titled Brave10 Akatsuki , and will center on Kirigakure Saizō, a ninja of the Iga clan and member of the Sanada Ten Braves.

The original manga's story reimagines the legendary adventures of the 10 brave warriors assembled by the warlord Sanada Yukimura in the year 1600, in the middle of Japan's tumultuous Sengoku (Warring States) era. Shimotsuki launched the original manga in 2006, and Kadokawa published the manga's eighth and final volume in 2011.

Shimotsuki launched the Brave10 S sequel manga in the first issue of Monthly Comic Gene in 2011, and ended the series in March 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth volume (pictured at right) in March 2016. She also serialized the one-volume Brave10 Tawamure spinoff series from June 2016 to January 2017.

The original Brave10 manga inspired a television anime in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. NIS America released a Blu-ray Disc box of Brave10 in 2013.