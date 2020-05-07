Talentless Nana TV Anime Reveals Main Staff

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Looseboy and Iori Furuya 's Talentless Nana ( Munō na Nana ) manga revealed the anime's main staff members on Thursday.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Tokyo Majin ) is directing the anime at Bridge . Fumihiko Shimo ( Air , Kanon , Clannad ) is in charge of series composition. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ) is drawing the character designs.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

An academy on an island in unnavigable waters. There, students trained tirelessly, to fight back against the enemies of humanity. The protagonist, a student newly transferred there, also sets out with the intention of eradicating all enemies of humankind. An unpredictable, intellectual suspense story of justice and evil.

Looseboy and Furuya launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in May 2016. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 11.