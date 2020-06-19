New Arad Senki/Dungeon Fighter Online Anime's Video Reveals Japanese Cast, July 3 Premiere

LIDEN FILMS began streaming a new promotional video for its new anime adaptation of the Arad Senki (Dungeon Fighter Online) game on Friday. The video reveals the game's Japanese cast and July 3 television premiere date on TV Tokyo in Japan ( Tencent has been streaming the anime in China since April 23). The anime is now titled as Arad: Gyakuten no Gear ( Arad: Reversal of Fate ).

The cast includes:

Noriyuki Abe ( Bleach , Yū Yū Hakusho , The Heroic Legend of Arslan ) directs the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Mayori Sekijima ( Zegapain , New Theatrical Movie Initial D Legend trilogy, Saber Marionette J ) is in charge of series composition, and also pens the script alongside Aoi Akashiro . Kōsuke Yokota is the animation producer. Satoshi Kimura ( Terraformars , Hanebad! ) is the character designer, while Raita Sunaga ( Kokkoku ) is the creature designer. Tomohide Kikunaga is the weapon designer. Kenji Ito is composing the music. Yōhei Kisara is the music producer. Stray Cats is credited for the music production. Tetsuro Satomi is the producer.

The anime, billed as a "Season 2," was originally slated for 2019. Chinese company Tencent , Taiwanese company Friendly Land , and LIDEN FILMS announced the anime at an event in Shanghai in June 2018 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the game's Chinese release.

GONZO and GK Entertainment produced the Slap Up Party: Arad Senki television anime series based on the game in 2009. The show aired for 26 episodes.

Neople, a subsidiary of South Korea's Nexon game development company, released the Dungeon & Fighter multiplayer beat 'em up PC game in South Korea in 2005. The game launched in Japan under the title Arad Senki in 2006. The game launched in North America under the title Dungeon Fighter Online in 2010 and ended service in 2013. A global version of the game with English text later launched in 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie