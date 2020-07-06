WildBrain Spark Releases Shimajiro Anime with English Dub

WildBrain Spark announced on Thursday that it has received exclusive rights from Benesse Corporation to manage the English-language channel and content for the Shimajiro franchise on YouTube . The official English-language Shimajiro YouTube channel is streaming Shimajiro anime content with an English dub .

WildBrain Spark describes the Shimajiro YouTube channel's content:

The content explores Shimajiro's life as a preschooler and the lessons he needs to learn on a daily basis. As with any toddler, he needs to acquire social skills such as empathy for others, playing in groups and helping around the house. However, the series also focuses heavily on teaching physical skills such as brushing your teeth and washing your hands. There is a mixture of both live-action and animation in the show, creating a healthy balance between learning with Shimajiro and also learning real life issues.

The YouTube channel began releasing animated and live-action content on April 22. WildBrain Spark plans to promote the Shimajiro franchise in the United Kingdom, United States, and global English-speaking market.

The theatrical opening of the Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship) 3D CG anime film is delayed to around spring 2021 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film was originally slated to open on February 28. The film is billed as the franchise 's first 3D CG anime film.

The various Shimajirō television series feature Benesse Corporation 's characters created under the company's young child education brand Kodomo Challenge . Each episode follows Young Animal characters as they face the problems of real children and experience personal growth.

The original Shima Shima Tora no Shimajirou television anime aired in Japan from 1993 to 2008. The sequel Hakken Taiken Daisuki! Shimajirō aired from 2008 to 2010 and continued under the new title Shimajirō Hesoka from April 2010 to March 2012.

Benesse Corporation collaborated with the Japanese television stations TV Setouchi and TV Tokyo to release the Shimajirō no Wow! anime and variety series in 2012. The show was nominated in the Animation category of the International Emmy Kids Awards in October 2015.



Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg and Kyle Miller for the news tip.

