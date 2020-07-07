Eternity Books' 12 Romance Stories for Adult Women Get TV Anime This Fall

Eternity ~Shinya Nurekoi Channel~ anime has regular TV version, streaming version with adult scenes

Publisher AlphaPolis announced that 12 works from its adult women-oriented novel and manga imprint Eternity Books will inspire anime that will premiere on television and streaming this fall under the collective title Eternity ~Shinya Nurekoi Channel~ (Eternity ~Late Night Wet Love Channel~).

Each new weekly episode will center on one of the works, with a "regular version" airing late-night on Tokyo MX , and the "deluxe ♡ version" streaming with adult scenes.

The 12 works included in the anime (in episode order) include:

Kimi ga Suki Dakara (Because I Like You) by Miju Inoue Dekiai Days (Doting Days) by Maki Makihara Ai Sareru no Mo Oshigoto Desu ka?! (Is Being Loved Also Part of the Job?!) by Subaru Kayano Machikogareta Happy End (The Long-Awaited Happy Ending) by Miki Yoshizakura Noraneko wa Ai ni Oboreru (Drowning the Stray Cat in Love) by Akari Sakura Bōsō Propose wa Goku Ama Shitate (The Reckless Proposal Dressed Up in Sweetness) by Mayu Fuyuno Purin no Tanaka-san wa Kedamono. (Tanaka-san With the Pudding is a Beast) by Zakku Yukito Reikoku CEO wa Hisho ni Oboreru ka? (Will the Cold-Hearted CEO Fall Head Over Heels for the Secretary?) by Ruru Ruzuki Sōmubu no Maruyama-san, Ikemen Shachō ni Dekiai Sareru (The Handsome President Dotes on Maruyama from General Affairs) by Hiromi Yūin 152-senchi 62-kilo no Koibito (The 152cm Tall, 62kg Lover) by Aoi Katakura Watashi to Kare no Omiai Jijō (The Formal Marraige Situation Between Me and Him) by Mao Yukimura 4-ban Me no Iinazuke Kōho (The Fourth Fiance Candidate) by Seiya Togashi

Each of the novels is available from Eternity Books, and each also has a manga adaptation available.

Sources: PR Times, Eternity ~Shinya Nurekoi Channel~ anime's website