Eternity Books' 12 Romance Stories for Adult Women Get TV Anime This Fall
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Eternity ~Shinya Nurekoi Channel~ anime has regular TV version, streaming version with adult scenes
Publisher AlphaPolis announced that 12 works from its adult women-oriented novel and manga imprint Eternity Books will inspire anime that will premiere on television and streaming this fall under the collective title Eternity ~Shinya Nurekoi Channel~ (Eternity ~Late Night Wet Love Channel~).
Each new weekly episode will center on one of the works, with a "regular version" airing late-night on Tokyo MX, and the "deluxe ♡ version" streaming with adult scenes.
The 12 works included in the anime (in episode order) include:
- Kimi ga Suki Dakara (Because I Like You) by Miju Inoue
- Dekiai Days (Doting Days) by Maki Makihara
- Ai Sareru no Mo Oshigoto Desu ka?! (Is Being Loved Also Part of the Job?!) by Subaru Kayano
- Machikogareta Happy End (The Long-Awaited Happy Ending) by Miki Yoshizakura
- Noraneko wa Ai ni Oboreru (Drowning the Stray Cat in Love) by Akari Sakura
- Bōsō Propose wa Goku Ama Shitate (The Reckless Proposal Dressed Up in Sweetness) by Mayu Fuyuno
- Purin no Tanaka-san wa Kedamono. (Tanaka-san With the Pudding is a Beast) by Zakku Yukito
- Reikoku CEO wa Hisho ni Oboreru ka? (Will the Cold-Hearted CEO Fall Head Over Heels for the Secretary?) by Ruru Ruzuki
- Sōmubu no Maruyama-san, Ikemen Shachō ni Dekiai Sareru (The Handsome President Dotes on Maruyama from General Affairs) by Hiromi Yūin
- 152-senchi 62-kilo no Koibito (The 152cm Tall, 62kg Lover) by Aoi Katakura
- Watashi to Kare no Omiai Jijō (The Formal Marraige Situation Between Me and Him) by Mao Yukimura
- 4-ban Me no Iinazuke Kōho (The Fourth Fiance Candidate) by Seiya Togashi
Each of the novels is available from Eternity Books, and each also has a manga adaptation available.
