Netflix's Transformers Original Anime Reveals Japanese Dub Cast, Video

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Tesshō Genda, Kikuko Inoue, Ryohei Kimura, Kenji Nomura, more join cast

Netflix revealed the main Japanese dub cast and a character introduction video for the upcoming Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege animated series on Tuesday.

The Japanese dub cast includes:

