ONE OK ROCK Band Leader/Guitarist Toru Yamashita Tests Positive for COVID-19

Yamashita currently hospitalized but in stable condition

The agency of rock band ONE OK ROCK announced on Tuesday that the band's leader and guitarist Toru Yamashita has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement stated that Yamashita awoke with both a fever and chills on Monday morning, and a PCR test on the same day revealed that he was infected with the disease.

Yamashita is currently hospitalized in Tokyo, and is in a stable condition. The agency confirmed that the other band members have not been in close contact with Yamashita recently, and that they are in a good condition.

The agency added that it has established an internal committee to ensure the health and oversee the activities of its artists and employees. It is making sure to disinfect and ventilate any events, and making sure that everyone is wearing masks.

ONE OK ROCK performed the theme songs for the live-action Rurouni Kenshin film, and it also performed the theme song for the live-action Kingdom film.

Source: Oricon News via Hachima Kikō