Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Acquires SILVER LINK. as Subsidiary

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings announced that it has acquired the animation studio SILVER LINK. as a subsidiary company as of Monday .

SILVER LINK. recently reabsorbed its subsidiary anime studio CONNECT and dissolved the company last month. SILVER LINK. inherited all of CONNECT .'s rights.

SILVER LINK. was established in December 2007 when it became independent from the Frontline company. Some of the studio's notable anime include Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , Strike the Blood , Yuri Kuma Arashi , Mitsuboshi Colors , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , Non Non Biyori , Kokoro Connect , Masamune-kun's Revenge , and WATAMOTE . Most recently, the company handled BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , and the currently-airing The Misfit of Demon King Academy , and will handle the upcoming Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World anime. SILVER LINK. produced the Two Car original anime in 2017 to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings bought a majority of animation studio DLE Inc. 's shares in May last year, making the studio a subsidiary. Asahi Broadcasting 's animation planning company ABC Animation established a CG animation company in June.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web