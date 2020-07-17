SILVER LINK. Absorbs Subsidiary Studio CONNECT

SILVER LINK. founded CONNECT subsidiary in 2012, co-produced numerous shows

Anime studio SILVER LINK. and its subsidiary anime studio CONNECT announced on Friday that Silver Link is wholly reabsorbing CONNECT and dissolving the company. SILVER LINK. will inherit all of Connect's rights.

SILVER LINK. was established in December 2007 when it became independent from the Frontline company. Some of the studio's notable anime include Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , Strike the Blood , Yurikuma Arashi , Mitsuboshi Colors , Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody , Non Non Biyori , Kokoro Connect , Masamune-kun's Revenge , and WATAMOTE . Most recently, the company handled Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , and the currently-airing The Misfit of Demon King Academy , and will handle the upcoming Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World anime. SILVER LINK. produced the Two Car original anime in 2017 to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

SILVER LINK. founded CONNECT in 2012. CONNECT has since produced shows as co-productions with Silver Link, including the Strike the Blood series and OVAs, Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody and others. CONNECT has also produced shows apart from its mother company, such as ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? and Senryu Girl .

Source: Social Game Info