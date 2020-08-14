Brave10 Akatsuki Manga Ends

Series' compiled book volume ships on August 27

Kairi Shimotsuki 's Brave10 Akatsuki manga ended in this year's September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine on Wednesday. The manga's compiled book volume will ship on August 27.

Shimotsuki launched the new "special serialization" of her Brave10 manga on May 15. The manga centers on Kirigakure Saizō, a ninja of the Iga clan and member of the Sanada Ten Braves.

The original manga's story reimagines the legendary adventures of the 10 brave warriors assembled by the warlord Sanada Yukimura in the year 1600, in the middle of Japan's tumultuous Sengoku (Warring States) era. Shimotsuki launched the original manga in 2006, and Kadokawa published the manga's eighth and final volume in 2011.

Shimotsuki launched the Brave10 S sequel manga in the first issue of Monthly Comic Gene in 2011, and ended the series in March 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth volume in March 2016. She also serialized the one-volume Brave10 Tawamure spinoff series from June 2016 to January 2017.

The original Brave10 manga inspired a television anime in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. NIS America released a Blu-ray Disc box of Brave10 in 2013.