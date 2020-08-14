News
Stravaganza's Akihito Tomi to Launch Sinner in the seabed Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The 77th issue of Kadokawa's Harta magazine revealed on Wednesday that Akihito Tomi will launch a new manga titled Abyss Azure no Zainin (Sinner in the seabed, or literally "The Sinner of the Azure Abyss") in the magazine's next issue in October. The magazine teases the manga as centering on a society of merfolk, 4000 meters under the sea, who are forbidden to make contact with humans, and scorn surface dwellers for tainting the sea. However, a mermaid named Jō is caught up in an incident that forces her to join forces with a human man.
Tomi launched the Stravaganza - The Queen in the Iron Mask (Stravaganza: Isai no Hime) manga (seen right) in Enterbrain's Fellows! (later Harta) magazine in 2012. The series ended in June 2017, and Kadokawa released the seventh compiled book volume in August 2018. Tomi launched the Stravaganza: Isai no Hime Gaiden spinoff mini-series in October 2017.
Udon Entertainment licensed Stravaganza - The Queen in the Iron Mask, and released the third volume on February 25.
Source: Harta issue 77