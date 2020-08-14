Stravaganza's Akihito Tomi to Launch Sinner in the seabed Manga

The 77th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on Wednesday that Akihito Tomi will launch a new manga titled Abyss Azure no Zainin ( Sinner in the seabed , or literally "The Sinner of the Azure Abyss") in the magazine's next issue in October. The magazine teases the manga as centering on a society of merfolk, 4000 meters under the sea, who are forbidden to make contact with humans, and scorn surface dwellers for tainting the sea. However, a mermaid named Jō is caught up in an incident that forces her to join forces with a human man.

Tomi launched the Stravaganza - The Queen in the Iron Mask ( Stravaganza: Isai no Hime ) manga (seen right) in Enterbrain 's Fellows! (later Harta ) magazine in 2012. The series ended in June 2017, and Kadokawa released the seventh compiled book volume in August 2018. Tomi launched the Stravaganza: Isai no Hime Gaiden spinoff mini-series in October 2017.

Udon Entertainment licensed Stravaganza - The Queen in the Iron Mask , and released the third volume on February 25.

