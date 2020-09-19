Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days Manga Artist Yō Kokikuji Launches New Manga

Story centers on siblings who bond over cooking on Wednesdays

The October issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine announced on Thursday that Yō Kokikuji will launch the Suiyō Kyōdai (Wednesday Siblings) manga in the next issue on October 17. The announcement includes the tagline "cooking connects the siblings."

The manga's story centers on a woman whose 13-years-younger brother comes to stay with her on Wednesdays.

Kokikuji launched the Gekikara Jōsama wa Jibun o Basshitai (The Spicy Lady Wants to Punish Herself) manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in September 2017 and ended it in January 2019.

Kokikuji launched the Nanatsu no Taizai: Seven Days ~Tōzoku to Seishōjo~ (The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days: The Thief and the Saint) manga adaptation of Mamoru Iwasa 's Nanatsu no Taizai: Seven Days ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days ) spinoff novel in Shonen Magazine Edge in January 2017 and ended it in September 2017. Kodansha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in October 2017. Kodansha Comics released both volumes of the manga in English.

