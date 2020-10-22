News
Disney XD Channel to End in Japan in January
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Channel aired anime alongside Western cartoons, sports, live-action series
Disney announced on October 13 that it is shuttering its Disney XD, Natgeo Wild, and Fox Movies channels in Japan on January 31, 2021, as part of a larger business consolidation of its media properties in the region. Disney will also fold its Marvel DX and Star Wars DX services in Japan into its new Disney Deluxe service.
Disney XD launched in Japan in 2009. In addition to cartoons and Japanese anime, the channel also aired sports and live-action series. The channel aired such anime as Inazuma Eleven, The Prince of Tennis, Big Windup!, Dennō Coil, and Keroro Gunsō.
Sources: Disney, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)