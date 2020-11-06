'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro' Anime Reveals Opening Theme Song Artist, Visual

The official website for the anime of Nanashi 's Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san ) manga announced on Friday that Sumire Uesaka , who is voicing the titular heroine Nagatoro, will perform the anime's opening theme song. The website also revealed a visual and an audio drama by Uesaka.

The anime will premiere in spring 2021.

The cast includes:

Vertical publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Mischievous Nagatoro-san always bugs Senpai to get a reaction out of him.

What is her motivation? Does she just want to create misery for Senpai?

Or maybe she secretly likes him?

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film , and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising the series scripts. Misaki Suzuki (sub-character designs on Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Tari Tari ) is designing the characters, and Gin (Busted Rose) from Pop Team Epic and Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? is composing the music.

Nanashi debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017. The ninth compiled volume will ship in Japan on Monday , and Vertical published the fourth volume in English on Tuesday .