Final Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga Volume Sells Record 2.855 Million in 1 Week

The 23rd and final volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga sold 2.855 million copies from November 30 to December 6. (The first volume in English is pictured to the right.) That total of 2.855 million is the most that any manga volume has sold in one week since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008.

In addition, the series overall sold 102.892 milllion copies as of December 6. It is now the second manga series in Oricon's records to sell over 100 million copies. The first series to achieve this feat was One Piece in 2012.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba Gaiden volume, which went on sale on the same day as the final manga volume, sold 859,000 copies to rank #2 on the weekly manga chart. The limited edition of the final manga volume with a bundled figure also sold 576,000 copies to rank #3 — meaning that the series dominated the top three spots on the weekly manga chart.

The franchise was the first since 2008 to dominate both Oricon's annual general book ranking and annual manga ranking in the same year. The manga sold an estimated 82,345,447 copies from November 18, 2019 to November 22, 2020. It was also the first franchise to take the top 22 slots on the annual manga ranking chart by volume. In addition, the limited editions of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 20 and 21 claimed the #27 and #28 spots, so the series occupied 24 of the top 30. When regular and limited editions are combined, each of its first 22 volumes sold over three million copies in these past 12 months.

