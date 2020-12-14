Discotek Unveils Dub Cast for Memories Anthology's Stink Bomb, Cannon Fodder Segments

Discotek Media announced the English dub cast on Monday for Stink Bomb and Cannon Fodder short films, part of its new release for the Memories anime short film anthology collection. It also announced that it will stream the films first on Twitch , with a streaming debut date to be announced later.

Sound Cadence Studios is dubbing Stink Bomb and Cannon Fodder . The cast for Stink Bomb includes:

The cast for Cannon Fodder includes:

Jack Britton as Boy

Elley Ray Hennessy as Mother

Mike Pollock as Father

Michael Sorich as Teacher

Phillip Sacramento as Operator

Discotek has not yet announced the dub cast for the Magnetic Rose short film. NYAV Post is producing the dub for Magnetic Rose . "About four minutes" of footage from the Magnetic Rose anime short film will also receive an upscale through the new AstroRes™ upscaling technology which will allow for quality approaching a film-transfer with more visible details ( Justin Sevakis previewed the results of the process in comparison with older release qualities seen below).

Discotek 's release will feature a newly revised subtitle translation, with the release slated for 2021. The 1080p Blu-ray release will feature English subtitles, a new English dub , a special preview video, " Cannon Fodder " animated storyboards, interviews, and an art gallery.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the film in North America on DVD, and it describes the work:

Created by celebrated animé master Katsuhiro Otomo ( Akira , Roujin Z ), MEMORIES consists of three dazzling stories, each delivered with its own astonishing style. " Magnetic Rose ," directed by Koji Morimoto ( Animatrix ) based on a manga short by Otomo, concerns two space travellers following a distress signal drawn into a magnificent world created by one woman's memories. In director Tensai Okamura 's ( Wolf's Rain ) " Stink Bomb ," a young chemist accidentally transforms himself into an unstoppable biological weapon set on a direct course for Tokyo. Otomo's own " Cannon Fodder " depicts a day in the life of a city whose entire purpose is the firing of cannons at an unknown enemy.

Australian anime distributor Siren Visual previously released the film on Blu-ray Disc.