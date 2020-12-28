Lucky Helmet Agency to Represent Aniplex USA in N. America

Animation news website Cartoon Brew reported on Tuesday that the newly formed entertainment agency Lucky Helmet will represent Aniplex of America in North America. The company will support licensing and merchandising around Aniplex of America and Funimation 's upcoming release of Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train in the United States.

Founder of Lucky Helmet Marc Harrington made a statement about the film:

Demon Slayer 's box-office success overseas, in the middle of a pandemic, is nothing less than extraordinary. We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to support Aniplex on its licensing and merchandising efforts in North America, and we are confident that the film will further excite fans, and that there will be great potential for new licensing partners across many categories.

Lucky Helmet launched in November and has also signed Ireland's Cartoon Saloon as a client. Harrington previously worked at Dentsu Entertainment USA , Marvel Entertainment, and Paramount Pictures .

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train opened in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. As of Sunday, the film has sold 24,049,907 tickets to earn 32,478,895,850 yen (about US$314 million) in Japan. The film has now surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away film to become the highest-earning film in Japan ever.

