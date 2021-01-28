Balan Wonderworld Game's Trailer Previews Gameplay

Demo for 3D action platformer launched on Thursday

Square Enix began streaming a gameplay trailer for its Balan Wonderworld 3D action platforming game on Thursday. The trailer is titled "True Happiness is an Adventure."

English

Japanese

A demo for the game launched on Thursday.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 26.

The game takes place in Wonderworld, the mysterious world of people's hearts. When the balance between positive and negative emotions is destroyed, the door to Wonderworld opens. The game follows Leo and Emma, who end up in Wonderworld and meet a maestro named Balan. The two children, with worries of their own, restore the lost balance in the Wonderworld inhabitants' hearts.

The game features 12 chapters and 80 costumes, which give Leo and Emma special powers and change their appearance. The game will also have a co-op mode.

Yuji Naka , former head of the Sonic Team and lead programmer of the original Sonic the Hedgehog games for Sega Genesis, is developing the game. Naoto Ohshima, character designer of Sonic the Hedgehog is working on character designs, costumes, stage decorations, and boss designs. According to Naka, this is the first time he and Ohshima are working on a project together in over 20 years. Ikumori Kazuyuki of the Square Enix Visual Works team is working on the game's movie scenes. Ryo Yamasaki is composing the music.

Customers who purchase the game on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

Square Enix announced on July 16 that it launched Balan Company, a new action game brand. The "Company" in the name refers to the cast and staff of a theater group or musical. The brand brings together professionals from Square Enix 's internal and external action game development, as well as video and music production sectors.

Naka had revealed in September 2019 that he was working on an original action game at Square Enix . Naka joined the company in January 2019.