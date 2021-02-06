Grand Blue Dreaming Manga Resumes on March 4

Manga went on hiatus last month due to author's back pain

The March issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Friday that Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming comedy manga will resume in the magazine's April issue, which will ship on March 4.

The manga went on hiatus in the magazine's February issue, as Inoue had been suffering from back pain due to overwork. The March issue of Good! Afternoon stated that Inoue's "lower back is revived!"

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll is also releasing chapters of the manga as they debut in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.