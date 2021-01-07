Grand Blue Dreaming Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Artist's Back Pain

Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming comedy manga began a hiatus in the February issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine on Thursday. The announcement noted that Inoue has been suffering from back pain due to overwork, and the manga will remain in hiatus until he recovers.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll is also releasing chapters of the manga as they debut in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.