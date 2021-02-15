Gundam: Extreme Vs. 2 XBoost Launches in Japanese Arcades on March 10

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced last Friday that the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. 2 XBoost arcade game will launch in Japanese arcades on March 10. Bandai Namco Entertainment is streaming the opening video for the game.

In addition, Sega announced last Friday that the new game Initial D The Arcade will launch in Japanese arcades on February 25.

The Gundam Extreme Vs. Full Boost game debuted in arcades in Japan in 2012. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released the Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. 2 arcade game in Japan in October 2018. The most recent console game is Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON , which launched for the PlayStation 4 in July last year.

Sources: Gundam.info, Initial D The Arcade's Twitter account via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.