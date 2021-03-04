Those Snow White Notes Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members in 2nd Video

The second promotional video for the television anime of Marimo Ragawa 's Those Snow White Notes ( Mashiro no Oto ) manga revealed seven new cast members on Friday.

The newly announced cast includes:

Previously announced cast members include:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Setsu Sawamura, a 16-year-old boy who took after his grandfather in playing the shamisen.

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Wakan Sawamura, Setsu's older brother



Yume Miyamoto as Shuri Maeda, Setsu's schoolmate who is awkward around guys



Reina Kondo as Yui Yamazato, Shuri's friend, and an anime and game fan



Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kaito Yaguchi, Shuri and Yui's childhood friend who is ahead of them by a year



Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Rai Nagamori, an experienced player of hosozao shamisen



Takako Honda as Umeko Sawamura, Setsu and Wakana's mother, and a globe-hopping entrepreneur





Yuichiro Umehara as Seiryū Kamiki, a talented player who has won the Tsugaru-Shamisen National Tournament for the second year in a row



Tasuku Hatanaka as Sōichi Tanuma, whose father Ryū Kamiki is Seiryū's master



Shiori Mikami as Mai Tanuma, Sōichi's younger sister



Rikako Aida as Yuna Tachiki, a woman who works at a cabaret club and aims to be a gravure idol





The anime will premiere on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS ' "Animeism" block on April 2 at 2:25 a.m. JST (effectively, April 3).

Hiroaki Akagi ( Teasing Master Takagi-san , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation . Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes , Duel Masters ) is supervising the series scripts, and Jiro Mashima is designing the characters. The world-renowned Yoshida Brothers ( Nintendo Wii advertising campaign, Gibiate opening theme song) are supervising the tsugaru-jamisen music in the anime.

Burnout Syndromes will perform the anime's two opening theme songs "Blizzard" and "Ginsekai" (Silver World). Miriya Katou and The Yoshida Brothers will perform the ending theme song "Kono Yume ga Sameru Made " (Until I Wake From Dreaming).

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga and will release the first volume digitally on March 30. It describes the story:

When Setsu's grandfather died, so did Setsu's "sound"—his unique creative spark. Grieving, he goes to Tokyo to find himself...but manages to become totally, literally lost on his first day. Only a chance meeting with Yuna—aka Yuka, the hostess—saves him from being robbed. At first glance their lives seem totally different, but they're both striving for their dreams—hers, of being an actress, and his, of developing his talent with the shamisen—and it could just be that life in the raucous, unfeeling urban sprawl of Tokyo could just be what binds their fates together...

Ragawa launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in December 2009, and Kodansha published the manga's 26th compiled volume on November 17. The manga was nominated for the 23rd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2019.

The manga celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, and Kodansha released an animated promotional video for the manga in May 2020.

Ragawa serialized the 18-volume Baby & Me manga from 1991-1997. Viz Media published the manga in its Shojo Beat magazine, and also published the manga in book form. The manga inspired a television anime series in 1996 to 1997 and a live-action Korean film in 2008.