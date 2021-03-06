The Detective Is Already Dead TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, July Premiere

New key visual also revealed

The second day of the " Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020" event on Sunday revealed a teaser promotional video and July debut for the television anime of Nigojū and Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. ) light novel series. The event also revealed a new key visual.

The show will air on AT-X , BS- NTV , and Tokyo MX .

The anime stars:

Manabu Kurihara ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! character designer/chief animation director) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Deko Akao ( Arakawa Under the Bridge , Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yōsuke Itō ( Hensuki , Holmes of Kyoto , King's Game The Animation ) is designing the characters.

The novels center around Kimihiko Kimizuka, a third-year high school student and former assistant of a detective named Siesta. He made Siesta's acquaintance three years ago, 10,000 meters above the ground in a hijacked plane. The two went on one death-defying adventure after another for three years that eventually ended with Siesta's untimely death. Left alone, Kimihiko tries his best to reintegrate himself back into a normal life.

Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Mugiko launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2020.

Yen Press announced on January 16 that it will start publishing the novels in English in June.