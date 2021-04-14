Idoly Pride Franchise Posts 2nd CG Concert Video in 4K

TV anime premiered on January 10, ended with 12th episode on March 29

The official YouTube channel for the Idoly Pride multimedia project began streaming a 3D CG video of the characters performing the song "Pray for you" from the franchise 's smartphone game on Monday. The video is available in 4K, similar to a previous video for the song "Sayonara kara Hajimaru Monogatari" (A Story That Begins With Goodbye).

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and other channels on January 10 and recently ended with its 12th episode on March 29. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Yū Kinome (episode director for Classroom of the Elite , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) directed the anime at CAAnimation . Tatsuya Takahaashi ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Sumie Kinoshita ( Forest of Piano , The Mystic Archives of Dantalian ) designed the characters. Lerche ( School-Live! , Scum's Wish , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is also credited for animation production.

CyberAgent subsidiary QualiArts , Straight Edge , and Music Ray'n are collaborating on the multimedia project. QP:flapper ( Girlish Number , Girl Friend BETA ) is providing the original character designs. Yoshiki Minazumi (name romanization not confirmed) of QualiArts , Kaoru Adachi ( Love Live! School idol project producer) of Straight Edge , and Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! School idol project , Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! scripts) of SATZ are credited with the original concept. Music Ray'n and QualiArts are credited for the music.

English text on the project's promotional materials reads, "No one starts from the spotlight. They all start as nobody. Only way there is to prove that she is a true idol." The multimedia project includes anime, video games, music, and several other forms of entertainment. A manga titled Idoly Pride : Stage of Asterism launched on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website in June 2020.

The anime is CAAnimation 's first project. CyberAgent , the parent company of game developer Cygames and streaming service company AbemaTV , founded the CAAnimation label in October 2018.