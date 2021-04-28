Pokémon GO Fest Returns on July 17-18

2021 marks Pokémon GO app's 5th anniversary

Niantic and The Pokémon Company International announced on Tuesday that the Pokémon GO Fest for the Pokémon GO smartphone game will return this year as a two-day global event from July 17-18. The companies did not reveal any details on whether the event would be digital or in-person.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise and the fifth anniversary of the Pokémon GO app.

Last year's Pokémon GO Fest was a virtual event, and took place last July.

The Pokémon GO app launched in select countries including the United States in July 2016.