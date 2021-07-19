Karino Takatsu's Dust Box 2.5 Manga Ends on August 6

This year's 15th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed last Friday that Karino Takatsu 's Dust Box 2.5 manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 6. Square Enix will release the sixth, seventh, and eighth compiled book volumes of the manga simultaneously on September 25.

The four-panel comedy manga centers around a man who just got accepted into a voice acting agency. The main character is a shut-in, and hates to cause trouble for anyone, but after getting his audition accepted, he enters an environment where he encounters many voice actors with their own distinct personalities.

Takatsu launched the manga in Young Gangan in December 2015. Square Enix published the manga's fifth volume in October 2020.

Takatsu began her Working!! manga in Shonen Gangan in 2005, and ended it in 2014 with 13 volumes. The manga inspired three television anime seasons and a spinoff anime. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired in Japan, and NIS America licensed and released the first two seasons in North America under the title Wagnaria!! . Aniplex of America released the third season and the WWW.WAGNARIA!! spinoff anime on home video.

Yen Press has released Takatsu's Servant × Service and My Monster Girl's Too Cool for You manga in English. Servant × Service inspired a television anime in 2013.