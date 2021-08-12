Rich Police Cash! Manga Gets Anime on YouTube This Fall

Manga about officer who solves cases with money already had "comic anime" in January 2020

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on Thursday that Sakuya Kuroda's Rich Police Cash ( Rich Kaikan Cash ) manga will have an anime that will debut on the Coro Coro Channel YouTube channel this fall.

The manga follows a police officer named Cash who solves any and all cases with the power of money. The anime will tell new stories that were not in the original manga.

The manga debuted in Coro Coro Comics in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on May 28.

The manga previously inspired a "comic anime" that debuted on the Coro Coro Channel YouTube channel in January 2020.



Source: Comic Natalie