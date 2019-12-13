Rich Police Cash Manga Gets 'Comic Anime'

The January issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Friday that Sakuya Kuroda's Rich Police Cash ( Rich Kaikan Cash ) manga is getting a "comic anime" that will premiere on the Coro Coro Channel YouTube channel on January 15. The channel's content is usually region-locked to Japan only.

The manga follows a policeman named Cash who resolves anything and everything with the power of money.

The manga debuted in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in the magazine's November issue on October 15. The January issue published the manga's third chapter on Friday.

