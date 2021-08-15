Band saji Performs New Shaman King Anime's 3rd Ending Theme

"Hazuki" to debut in anime in late October, with single shipping on October 27

The official website for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga announced on Sunday that the band saji is performing the anime's third ending theme song. The three-member group from Hokkaido is contributing the song "Hazuki" (Lunar August).

The song's single will ship on October 27, and it will debut in the anime itself in late October. Takumi Yoshida wrote the song for the anime, as a ballad about feelings for someone precious that you only notice once that person is gone.

The new Shaman King anime premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes.

Nana Mizuki is contributing the new opening theme song "Get up! Shout!" which will also debut in late October.

The anime will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan last June. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) is directing the new anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is composing the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima is the audio director.