The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Casts Yōko Hikasa, Kaori Ishihara

Hikasa plays Maria, Ishihara plays Ta Chan in October anime

The official website for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's Kyūketsuki wa Sugu Shinu ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) manga revealed two additional cast members for the anime on Tuesday. The new cast members include Yōko Hikasa as Maria (both left in image below) and Kaori Ishihara as Ta Chan (both right).

Jun Fukuyama plays the easily slain, yet easily resurrected vampire Dralc, while Makoto Furukawa plays vampire hunter Ronaldo. Other previously announced cast members include:

The anime will premiere on October 8.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director. Asami Kawano is the assistant director. Narumi Konno is the color key artist, and Hitomi Yoshdia is directing the art. Yoshio Watanabe is the compositing director of photography, and Mariko Tsukatsune is editing.

Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! , Sk8 the Infinity ) is composing the music. Ryousuke Naya is directing the sound, and Katsuhiro Nakajima ( Swara Pro ) is handling the sound effects. Pony Canyon producing the music with Up Dream.

Fukuyama also performs the anime's opening theme song "DIES IN NO TIME." TRD — Kondō and Ono's "technologic vocal unit" — is performing the ending theme song.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.

