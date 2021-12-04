Adventure TV Anime Orient's Cast Member Wataru Hatano Also Sings Its Ending Theme

Hatano voices Kosameda Bushi leader Hideo Kosameda, sings "Naniiro" for January anime

Wataru Hatano , the voice of Kosameda Bushi leader Hideo Kosameda in the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga, is singing the anime's ending theme song "Naniiro." The song will be the title track on Hatano's 12th single, which will debut on February 23. Hatano will also preview the song in a performance at the anime's advance screening on December 12.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

The show stars:

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( Shattered Angels , High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Magimoji Rurumo , Hatsukoi Limited ) is in charge of series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Serial Experiments Lain , Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Flowers of Evil , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ) is composing the music.

Ohtaka (Magi) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on February 9.



The show will premiere in January 2022 on TV Tokyo and AT-X . Crunchyroll will stream the anime, and Crunchyroll debuted the anime on November 20 at this year's Anime NYC event.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Matnan Web