Adventure TV Anime Orient Reveals More Cast, Teaser Promo Video, January 2022 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga began streaming a teaser promotional video on Monday. The site also revealed more cast for the show, and also revealed that the show will premiere in January 2022 on TV Tokyo and AT-X .

The show's new cast includes Rie Takahashi as Tsugumi Hattori and Satoshi Hino as Naotora Takeda. As previously announced, Yūma Uchida will play Musashi (left in visual below) in the anime, while Sōma Saitō will play Kojirō Kanemaki (right).

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( Shattered Angels , High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Magimoji Rurumo , Hatsukoi Limited ) is in charge of series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Serial Experiments Lain , Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Flowers of Evil , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ) is composing the music.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

Ohtaka ( Magi ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on February 9.

