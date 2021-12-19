Psygnosis Co-Founder, PlayStation Developer Ian Hetherington Passes Away

Developer co-founded Wipeout , Lemmings company Psygnosis

Game developer and games industry figure Ian Hetherington passed away on December 14.

Hetherington was known for his work as founder and developer at Psygnosis, and his later work on Sony 's PlayStation console. He co-founded Imaginary Software, and later co-founded Psygnosis, which produced classic titles such as Shadow of the Beast and Lemmings . Sony Computer Entertainment acquired the company in 1993, and Hetherington would later assist in the development of the PlayStation . Psygnosis' Wipeout title launched weeks after the North American release of the PlayStation .

Hetherington would also found Evolution Studios in 1999, and later left in 2007.

Source: gamesindustry.biz (Christopher Dring)