Touhou Project's Takkoman -Kouzatsu World- Gets Steam Release

posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for action platformer

Playism announced on Monday that it will launch Touhou Project action platformer Takkoman -Kouzatsu World- for PC via Steam in 2022. The company streamed a trailer:

Playism describes the story:

A world of bounty and order--Gensokyo. A world of ruin and chaos--Kouzatsukyo.

A great calamity evoked by an unknown being, which spun these opposite worlds together.

Within this destroyed world, a single girl awakens, Her name was Takorin.

The game originally launched for PC in May 2012.

Sources: Playism's YouTube channel, Gamer

