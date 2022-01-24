News
Touhou Project's Takkoman -Kouzatsu World- Gets Steam Release
posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for action platformer
Playism announced on Monday that it will launch Touhou Project action platformer Takkoman -Kouzatsu World- for PC via Steam in 2022. The company streamed a trailer:
Playism describes the story:
A world of bounty and order--Gensokyo. A world of ruin and chaos--Kouzatsukyo.
A great calamity evoked by an unknown being, which spun these opposite worlds together.
Within this destroyed world, a single girl awakens, Her name was Takorin.
The game originally launched for PC in May 2012.