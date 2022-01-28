Voice Actors Ryōta Suzuki, Kazuki Ura, Rico Sasaki Diagnosed With COVID-19

Suzuki diagnosed on Wednesday, Ura & Sasaki on Thursday

Talent management agency VIMS announced on Wednesday and Friday that voice actors Ryōta Suzuki and Kazuki Ura have both been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Suzuki had come down with a fever on Tuesday night. He took a PCR test the following day, and test result came back positive. He is currently self-isolating at his home.

Similarly, Ura was experiencing cough and throat swelling on Thursday. He took a PCR test the same day, and test result came back positive. He is also currently self-isolating at home.

In related news, the official website of singer and voice actress Rico Sasaki also announced on Thursday that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She took a PCR test since a staff member of the VOICE stage play, in which she was slated to perform, tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently not experiencing symptoms, but is nevertheless self-isolating.

The agency Haikyō reported on Wednesday that voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara has been self-isolating due to a possible close contact with COVID-19. The agency added that he was experiencing no symptoms, and that he tested negative for COVID-19.

Ryōta Suzuki is perhaps best known for his role as Yū Ishigami in Kaguya-sama: Love is War . He also voiced Yukimaru in Fena: Pirate Princess , Red in Banished From The Heroes' Party , and the titular character and protagonist Bisco Akaboshi in the currently airing Sabikui Bisco anime.

Ura voices Shōta Doi in the currently airing World’s End Harem anime, as well as Kyōsuke Aiba in Futsal Boys!!!!! He also voices Yoichi Isagi in the upcoming Blue Lock anime, and Subaru Makabe in Shadowverse Flame .

Sasaki has performed theme songs for such anime as Crane Game Girls , Lights of the Clione , Dropkick on My Devil! , and BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. She has also starred in such anime as Omoi no Kakera , Crane Game Girls , Lights of the Clione , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Dropkick on My Devil! , and Kageki Shoujo!!