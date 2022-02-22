Hayao Miyazaki's Shuna's Journey Manga Gets English Release in U.S.

Acclaimed anime filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki 's Shuna's Journey ( Shuna no Tabi , or The Journey of Shuna ) manga is getting an English translation and release in the United States for the first time after nearly 40 years of the graphic novel's original Japanese release.

First Second Books is publishing the graphic novel with translations by Alex Dudok de Wit.

The story follows Prince Shuna, who leaves his village in search of golden seeds to save his people from starvation. He encounters two enslaved girls and god-men in his journey.

Miyazaki launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Animage magazine in June 1983.

Miyazaki ( Spirited Away , My Neighbor Totoro , Princess Mononoke , Kiki's Delivery Service ) is now directing his next feature film, Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka ( How Do You Live? ). Suzuki confirmed in March that the animation for the film is half finished.

Source: ABC News