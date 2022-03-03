Live-Action Kingdom Film Sequel Casts Amane Okayama, Takahiro Miura, Takayuki Hamatsu

New cast members play Bi Hei, Bitо̄, Taku Kei in summer film

The official website for the live-action films of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga announced on Thursday three cast members for the sequel film Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands).

The newly announced cast includes:

Amane Okayama as Bi Hei

Takahiro Miura as Bitо̄

as Bitо̄ Takayuki Hamatsu as Taku Kei

The cast also includes Nana Seino as Kyо̄ Kai and Kento Yamazaki as Shin. These five characters are part of an infantry together (pictured above).

The film opens in summer 2022.

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) is returning as director. Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , and Kanna Hashimoto are all reprising their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao) from the previous film. Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) joins Satō and Hara in writing the script, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga , live-action Bleach ) is composing the music.

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019 and sold 506,861 tickets to earn 690,219,500 yen (about US$6.17 million) in its first three days. The film later sold a total of 4.11 million tickets for 5,471,938,400 yen (about US$50.42 million), and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.

Hara's historical manga began with the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. Shueisha published the 64th compiled book volume on February 18. Hara said he is considering writing up to 100 volumes. A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second season premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed the series in North America and released both anime on DVD in 2016.

The third anime series based on Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga premiered on NHK General in April 2020. The anime's production committee announced later that month that it was delaying the broadcast of the series' episode 5 and later episodes due to the Japanese government's first state of emergency against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The third series resumed airing on NHK General in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode.

The anime's fourth season will premiere on NHK General on April 9 at 24:00 (effectively April 10 at 12:00 a.m.).