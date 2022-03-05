×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Singer milet Delays 2 Concerts Due to Band Member's COVID-19 Diagnosis

posted on by Egan Loo
Singer, other band members, staff are currently in good health

The official website of singer-songwriter milet announced on Saturday that she is delaying two concerts next week due to the COVID-19 diagnosis of a backing band member. The band member reported feeling unwell on Saturday, and thus took a PCR test that came back positive. The website emphasized that milet herself, the other backing band members, and staff are still currently in good health.

Nevertheless, milet is delaying her March 6 concert in Nagoya to April 26 and her March 12 concert in Nagoya to April 15. Both concerts are part of the milet live tour "visions" 2022.

The singer has contributed songs to the Vinland Saga, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia, Ranking of Kings, and The Deer King anime.

Sources: milet's website, Music Natalie

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives