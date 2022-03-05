Singer milet Delays 2 Concerts Due to Band Member's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Singer, other band members, staff are currently in good health

The official website of singer-songwriter milet announced on Saturday that she is delaying two concerts next week due to the COVID-19 diagnosis of a backing band member. The band member reported feeling unwell on Saturday, and thus took a PCR test that came back positive. The website emphasized that milet herself, the other backing band members, and staff are still currently in good health.

Nevertheless, milet is delaying her March 6 concert in Nagoya to April 26 and her March 12 concert in Nagoya to April 15. Both concerts are part of the milet live tour "visions" 2022.

The singer has contributed songs to the Vinland Saga , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , Ranking of Kings , and The Deer King anime.