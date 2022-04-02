Viz Media to Publish Mieri Hiranishi's The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend Manga

Viz to publish manga under its "Viz Originals" label

Manga creator Mieri Hiranishi announced on Friday that Viz Media will publish the English version of her The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend ( Kanojo ga Denai Onna ) manga.

Hiranishi posted a video to explain the news (viewers can toggle on the English subtitles for the below video):

Hiranishi explained in the video that she was planning to self-publish the net manga, but publishers approached her instead to publish the work.

Viz Media will publish the manga in English under its "Viz Originals" label.

The manga is currently available for free in English to read on such services as Webtoons and Tapas, and in Japanese on pixiv .

Hiranishi originally wrote the semi-autobiographical manga in college, and then more recently redrew the series and posted it online.