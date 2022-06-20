Kobo-chan Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Health

Masashi Ueda 's long-running Kobo-chan manga went on hiatus on Sunday due to Ueda's current health issues.

Kobo-chan has been running in Yomiuri Shimbun since April 1982. The four-panel family comedy manga centers on the titular Kobo Tabata, a child living with his younger sister, both parents, and both grandparents, with three generations of a family living under one roof.

Houbunsha published the manga's 51st compiled book volume on February 7, and will publish the 52nd volume on July 7. Kodansha published some Kobo-chan manga volumes in bilingual editions under the title Kobo, the Li'l Rascal .

The manga inspired a television anime that aired from 1992 to 1994.

Ueda's Furiten-kun manga also inspired a film and OVA , while his Kariage-kun manga inspired a television anime. He is also currently serializing Shin Furiten-kun (New Furiten-kun ) in Takeshobo 's Manga Life .

Source: Oricon