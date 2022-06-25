Voice Actress, Singer Yurina Uchiyama Goes on Hiatus Due to Poor Health

Talent agency Stardust announced on Saturday that voice actress and singer Yurina Uchiyama is going on hiatus due to her continued poor health. The agency and Uchiyama made this decision after discussing the matter and deciding that Uchiyama will take the time to rest and recover.

The official website for the eight-member voice actress unit Dialogue+ revealed on Saturday that the remaining seven members of the group will continue activities.

Uchiyama voices the character Haruna Mutsuishi in the CUE! television anime series. As part of the group Dialogue+ , she has performed theme songs for such anime as High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World , Love After World Domination , Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , Skeleton Knight in Another World and My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex .



Image via Yurina Uchiyama 's Twitter account

Sources: Stardust, Dialogue+