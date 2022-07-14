Crunchyroll Streams The Ancient Magus' Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it has begun streaming the first two English-dubbed episodes of The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm original anime disc ( OAD ).

The newly announced dub cast for the OAD includes:

Kelsey Maher , Lexi Nieto , and Hollis Beck will provide additional voices.

The returning dub cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub with assistant director Dani Chambers . Zachary Davis is the lead ADR engineer, and Neal Malley is the assistant. Madeleine Morris is writing the English script with Bonny Clinkenbeard as supervisor. Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep.

Crunchyroll is streaming the project worldwide outside of Asia,and it describes the OAD :

Just prior to Chise becoming a part-time student, during Cartaphilus' brief nap… Chise receives an invitation to the academy, and she, with the help of Elias and the others, begins preparing. One such busy day, a spriggan arrives at their home on a strange horse, bringing news that "something is wrong with this Wild Hunt." Gabriel, an ordinary boy who'd just moved from London, was bored. Of his situation, of being parted from his friends, of unfamiliar land. Of everything. He was staring through his window, as if to escape from it all, when he caught a glimpse of tobacco smoke. When he ran outside to chase it, the impossible happened: his world began to intertwine with the veiled world of the mages.

The three-episode OAD project is being bundled with the limited editions of the 16th, 17th, and 18th volumes of Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride manga . The 16th volume shipped in September 2021, and the 17th volume shipped on March 10. The 18th volume will ship on September 9.

The staff describes the OAD series as the "first part" of the new anime project.

Yamazaki herself is penning the story of the series.

Kazuaki Terasawa ( Anonymous Noise episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Kafka , a new animation studio established specifically for the OAD project. Aya Takaha is returning from the television anime to pen the script alongside Yoko Yonaiyama ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby episode scriptwriter). Hirotaka Katō is returning as character designer from the previous anime, and Junichi Matsumoto is also returning to compose the music.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)