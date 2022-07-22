News
Crunchyroll Reveals Dub Casts for Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, Shadows House Season 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced the dub cast for the Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer anime and the second season of the Shadows House anime on Thursday. The first dubbed episodes for both anime will both debut on Friday.
The dub cast for Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, led by ADR Director Jason Lord, assistant ADR Director Aaron Roberts, script supervisor and writer Katelynn Barr, ADR prep Benjamin Tehrani, and ADR engineers Noah Whitehead and Olivia Harris, includes:
- Lee George as Yuuhi
- Ariel Graham as Samidare
- Kent Williams as Neu
- Monica Rial as Hisame
- Bryan Massey as Grandfather
Ciarán Strange, Phillip Annarella, Madeleine Broseh, and Rochelle Grimsmo are also credited for additional voices.
The dub cast for Shadows House, led by ADR Director Shawn Gann, assistant ADR Director Marcus Stimac, lead ADR engineer Jamal Roberson, assistant ADR engineer Ian Emerson, ADR script writer Jared Smith, ADR script supervisor Bonnie Clinkenbeard, and ADR prep Brandon Peters, includes:
- Dani Chambers as Emilico
- Emi Lo as Kate
- Jordan Dash Cruz as John/Shaun
- Marisa Duran as Louise/Lou
- Adam McArthur as Patrick/Ricky
- Elizabeth Maxwell as Barbara/Barbie
- Michelle Lee as Maryrose
- Emily Fajardo as Sarah/Mia
- Ben Balmaceda as Ben
- Christopher Smith as Edward
- Jad Saxton as Susanna/Susie
- Aaron Campbell as William
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Liam Dempsey)