Crunchyroll Reveals Dub Casts for Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, Shadows House Season 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
1st dubbed episodes for both shows debut on Friday

Crunchyroll announced the dub cast for the Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer anime and the second season of the Shadows House anime on Thursday. The first dubbed episodes for both anime will both debut on Friday.

The dub cast for Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, led by ADR Director Jason Lord, assistant ADR Director Aaron Roberts, script supervisor and writer Katelynn Barr, ADR prep Benjamin Tehrani, and ADR engineers Noah Whitehead and Olivia Harris, includes:

Ciarán Strange, Phillip Annarella, Madeleine Broseh, and Rochelle Grimsmo are also credited for additional voices.

The dub cast for Shadows House, led by ADR Director Shawn Gann, assistant ADR Director Marcus Stimac, lead ADR engineer Jamal Roberson, assistant ADR engineer Ian Emerson, ADR script writer Jared Smith, ADR script supervisor Bonnie Clinkenbeard, and ADR prep Brandon Peters, includes:

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Liam Dempsey)

