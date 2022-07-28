Voice Actress Karin Kagami, Luminous Witches Members Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent agency S Inc. announced on Thursday that voice actress Karin Kagami has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She had a fever on Wednesday, so she took a PCR test and ended up testing positive. She has postponed or canceled upcoming events, including a viewing party for the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime.

Kagami plays Urara Haneyama in Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress and Maho Akashi in D4DJ First Mix .

The official website for the League of Nations Air Force Aviation Magic Band Luminous Witches ( Renmei Kūgun Kōkū Mahō Ongakutai Luminous Witches ) television anime series announced on Thursday that four members of the Luminous Witches unit have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The members include Ami Aimoto (Lyudmila Andreyevna Rouslanova), Ryō Mamiya (Aira Payvikki Linnamar), Sayaka Tsuzuki (Éléonore Giovanna Gassion), and Rino Yoshikita (Sylvie Cariello). The four will not attend an event scheduled for July 31, but the event will still feature the group's other five members.

The Luminous Witches anime's main cast formed an idol unit in 2019, and the first CD single, "Flying Skyhigh," shipped in May 2020. The fourth single shipped on February 25. The unit held their first standalone live concert on February 20. The cast perform the anime's opening theme song "WONDERFUL WORLD," and the ending theme song "Watashi to Minna no Uta" (My and Everyone's Song).