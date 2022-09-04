River City Girls 2 Game Previews Villains in Trailer

Nintendo began streaming a new trailer featuring the villains in Arc System Works ' River City Girls 2 sequel game on Friday.

Nintendo describes the game:

The River City series' most notorious villain, crime lord Sabu, is back, and - along with his adopted son Ken and daughter Sabuko - he's gonna make life miserable for Misako, Kyoko, and their allies! Fortunately, the heroes have one advantage Sabu didn't count on...!

The game's Japanese voice cast includes:

WayForward is again developing the game.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam later this year. Limited Run Games will release River City Girls 2 physically for PS4, PS5, and Switch, and will also release River City Girls physically for PS5 and its prequel River City Girls Zero physically for Nintendo Switch.

River City Girls is a spinoff to the Kunio-kun game series. The first game debuted in September 2019 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. WayForward developed the game.