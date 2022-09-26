One Piece Film Red Tops Ponyo as #6 All-Time Anime Film in Japan

Film has earned 15.7 billion yen in Japan

The One Piece Film Red anime sold 11.26 million tickets for 15.7 billion yen (about US$109 million) as of Monday, thus surpassing Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki 's Ponyo anime film (15.5 billion yen or about US$108 million) to become the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan. It is now also the #11 all-time highest-earning film in Japan.

The film's earnings also now surpass the Japanese earnings of James Cameron 's Avatar film (which earned 15.6 billion yen or about US$108 million).

The five highest-grossing anime films currently above One Piece Film Red on the list are:

The film sold 259,000 tickets and the earned 358 million yen (about US$2.49 million) last weekend, making it its eighth consecutive weekend in first place at the box office. The film surpassed 15 billion yen (about US$104 million) on September 20, its 46th day in the Japanese box office.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The film ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening). It has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. It has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year

Crunchyroll will release the film in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. In addition, Crunchyroll Expo Australia hosted the subtitled premiere on September 16, and it will host the North American premiere in New York on October 6 (which is also the first day of New York Comic Con).

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin